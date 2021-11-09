Carleton Sliced Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Carleton sliced mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. Carleton prepared the mushrooms for Metro Brands, and PC Organics mushrooms are also included. The onions were sold in Ontario and Quebec at the consumer level, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

The recalled items include Sliced White Mushrooms with no brand name, since they were prepared for Metro Brands, in 227 gram containers. The UPC number is 0 59749 86872 3 and the best before date is 2021 OCT 25. Also recalled is Carleton Mushrooms Sliced White in 227 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 0 33383 67600 5, and the best before date is 2021 NOV 08 CM.

Carleton Organic Sliced White Mushrooms is also recalled, packaged in 227 gram containers The UPC number is 8 56243 00140 9, and the best before dates is 2021 NOV 08 CM. Carleton Mushrooms Sliced Cremini is also recalled, in 227 gram packages with UPC number 0 68414 96960 3. The best before date on that item is 2021 NOV 08 CM. Finally, PC Organics White Sliced Mushrooms is recalled, in 227 gram packages. The UPC number printed on that label is 0 60383 18639 5, and the best before date is 2021 NOV 08 CM.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. A food safety investigation is being conducted, which may lead to the recall of more items. Meanwhile, industry is removing the Carleton sliced mushrooms from the marketplace. You can see pictures of the recalled mushrooms at the CFIA web site.

If you bought these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a double bagged package, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.