Castel Regio Taleggio Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Castel Regio Taleggio cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Les Dependances.

This cheese was sold in British Columbia and Quebec at the retail level. The cheese may have been packaged at retail and sold in variable sizes. If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased this specific cheese, ask your retailer.

The recalled item is Castel Regio Taleggio cheese that is sold in variable size packages. The UPC number on the product label is 3 254550 032272 and the lot number is 11091. The best before date printed on the label is May 31, 2021 (2021 MA 31).

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) 9s conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be listed on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate any of this cheese, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which may take up to 70 days. Symptoms of that infection include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill with what they think is the flu, but listeriosis can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.