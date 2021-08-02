by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their overall cyclosporiasis outbreak investigation for 2021. At least 462 people in 28 states are sick. Part of this outbreak is noted on the FDA’s Outbreak Investigation Table. Eighty three people are now sick in that outbreak, which does not have an identified food source, although traceback has been initiated.

The case count has increased by 254 since the last update on July 14, 2021. Cases continue to be reported to the CDC. All 462 patients, whose illnesses have been laboratory-confirmed, had no history of international travel during the 14 day period before illness onset. Illness onset dates range from May 1, 2021 to July 16, 2021. At least 41 people have been hospitalized.

At least one cyclospora outbreak has been reported during the summer months in the United States since 2013. This illness used to be limited to those who traveled to tropical regions of the globe. But now, outbreaks linked to fresh produce that is imported and domestically produced are occurring. Previous cyclospora outbreaks have been linked to bagged salads, raspberries, basil, prepared fresh vegetables, and cilantro.

Last year, the Fresh Express cyclospora outbreak sickened more than y00 people. In 2019, several outbreaks including one at Cooper’s hawk Winery and one linked to fresh basil imported from Mexico, sickened more than 2,400.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that contaminates fresh produce through human feces. The oocyst replicates in the human gut and then matures in the environment to become infectious. This illness is not spread person-to-person.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include explosive and profuse diarrhea that can last for months. Other symptoms include abdominal cramps, gas, bloating, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, vomiting, body aches, and fever. These symptoms can go away and recur without warning for months. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this cyclosporiasis outbreak. The test for cyclosporiasis is not routinely ordered so you may have to request it.