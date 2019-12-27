Basil Cyclospora Outbreak is #4 in 2019 Top 10 Multistate Outbreak List

by

The basil cyclospora outbreak linked to Siga Logistics de RL de VC imported from Mexico is number four in the top 10 list of multistate outbreaks for 2019. At least 241 people were sickened across the United States in this one outbreak. FDA’s traceback confirms that the fresh basil available were some consumers got sick was exported by Siga Logistics.

The basil was recalled on July 24, 2019. The case patients live in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Exposures in this basil cyclospora outbreak occurred at restaurants in these five states: Florida, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Six people were hospitalized because they were so sick. States with cases included Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Exposures occurred at restaurants in five states: Florida, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

There were more than 2,000 people sickened with cyclospora in the summer of 2019. About 10% of the 2019 cases were linked to this particular outbreak.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that is endemic to tropical areas of the globe. It is transmitted when infected feces contaminate food or water. The parasite needs days or weeks after being passed in a bowl movement to become infectious for another person, so this illness is not spread person-to-person.

The incubation period from becoming infected to getting sick is about one week. The main symptoms of cyclosporiasis is watery diarrhea that can be frequent, explosive, and unexpected. Other common symptoms can include weight loss, loss of appetite, stomach cramps and pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, headache, and low grade fever. If untreated, this illness can last for months. Symptoms can disappear and then relapse without warning.

There is a treatment for this infection, but it is sulfa-based. Anyone who is allergic to that class of drugs cannot use the treatment. A highly effective alternative antibiotic treatment has not been identified for patients who are allergic to sulfa drugs or who do not respond to the standard treatment.