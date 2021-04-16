Celebrity Imported Ham Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Olymell S.E.C./L.P. of Quebec, Canada, is recalling about 6,804 pounds of ready to eat ham products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis. The recalled product is Celebrity Imported Ham. There are no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions received by the company to date in association with the consumption of this product.

The recalled ham was packaged on November 5, 2020. The recalled product is 12-pound plastic film vacuum package of Celebrity Extra Lean Imported Ham 98% Fat Free. The product has the codes “20309 11 – 91”, “20309 21 – 91”, “20309 31 – 91” or “20309 51 – 91” printed on the side of the package. This product has the Canadian establishment number 180 that is stamped inside the Canadian inspection mark which is located on the label below the ingredient list. This ham was shipped to distributors in California for further distribution for institutional use.

The problem was discovered when USDA personnel collected a routine sample at import that was confirmed positive for the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis bacteria. The recalled product was determined by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to be associated with the USDA positive sample result.

FSIS is concerned that some of this Celebrity Imported Ham may be packaged in consumers’ home freezers. The government is also conducting retail effectiveness checks to ensure that the product is no longer available to consumers. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be printed on the USDA web site.

Please check your freezer to see if you have any of this product. If you do, do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging the ham. Put it into a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access it.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can begin 6 to 72 hours after consumption of contaminated food. These symptoms can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. While most people recover without seeing a doctor, some do become ill enough to need hospitalization.