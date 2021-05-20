Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup Recalled For Allergens

by

Kraft Heinz Foods of Cedar Rapids, Iowa is recalling about 13,504 pounds of Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup, a frozen foodservice soup product, because it may contain milk and eggs, two of the major food allergens, that were not declared no the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to milk or eggs, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product reported to the company to date.

The frozen soup was produced on October 7, 2020. The recalled item is 4 pound tubs containing Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup with a label that states “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup.” The lot code LD28120FT1 is printed on the label. The product was distributed in 16 pound cases labeled as “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with lot code LD28120FT1..

The product has the establishment number “EST. 15818A” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received foodservice customer complaints that the product labeled as vegetable beef and barley condensed soup actually contained minestrone condensed soup. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants, and institutions. These businesses are urged not to serve the soup; it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that recalling firms notify their customers about the recall and that the company is taking steps to make sure the product is no longer available to consumers. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list will be issued by the USDA and available at the USDA web site.