Chen Chen Dried Apricot Almond Seeds Recalled For Cyanide Poisoning

by

Another brand of apricot kernels or apricot seeds has been added to the long list of brands recalled in Canada for possible cyanide poisoning. Chen Chen Dried Apricot Almond Seeds are being recalled as a result of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety investigation. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

This product was sold in British Columbia at the retail level and may have been sold nationally. The recalled product is Chen Chen Dried Apricot North Almond Seeds, sold in 170 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 20616 99366 4, and the best before date on the item is Best Before: 12.May.2022.

Apricot kernels contain amygdalin, which is converted in the body to cyanide. While the human body can handle and absorb small amounts of cyanide, too much can cause serious illness and death. Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include anxiety, restlessness, difficulty breathing, headache, nausea, and shortness of breath. Cyanide poisoning is considered a medical emergency.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The government is continuing a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. Any recalls will be listed on the CFIA recall page. The CFIA is also making sure that the company is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can with a tight lid so other people can’t get to it. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.