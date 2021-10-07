Chocolate and the Chip Cookies Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Chocolate and the Chip Cookies are being recalled because they may contain wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts, or four of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, in addition to anyone with celiac disease or lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recalling company is Chocolate and the Chip of Los Angeles, California.

The cookies, bundt cakes, and rice crispy treats were distributed locally in the Los Angeles area and were sold in California, Massachusetts, Texas, Idaho, New York, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Washington, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Oregon through pop-up retail locations and e-commerce. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with product pictures.

The recalled products are all Chocolate and the Chip brand. They include The Sweetie, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, Fluffadoodle, Hot Chip Summer, The Big Cookie Cake, Lavender, Boozy Banana Walnut, Gluten Free Sweetie, Gluten Free Nutella Cookie Cake, Brown Butter Rice Crispy treat – Confetti, and Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bundt Cake, among others. Not all of these products have all of the undeclared allergens.

The cookies are packaged in uniform pairs in a clear resealable plastic package labeled with the logo and ingredient information. The bundt cakes are packaged in a unit of four in a white bakery box and labeled with the company logo and ingredient information. And the rice crispy treats are packaged in single units in food grade poly tubing labeled with the logo and ingredient list.

Look carefully at the list to see which products are listed and which allergens they may contain. If you purchased any of them and are allergic to those ingredients, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.