Circle K chicken salad sandwiches are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These sandwiches were made with recalled Tyson precooked chicken that is associated with a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in Delaware and Texas. The recalling company is LSG Sky Chefs. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled item is Circle K chicken salad sandwiches that are packaged in 5.9 ounce containers. They were sold in Circle K stores in the Southern California and Phoenix, Arizona areas. These sandwiches were sold between June 1, 2021 and July 5, 2021. The products have a “best buy” date of 6/7/21 through 7/9/21 (June 7, 2021 through July 9, 2021). The sandwiches have Circle K branding on the label and the UPC number for this product is 815138013996. These sandwiches have already been pulled from store shelves, but some may still be in consumer’s refrigerators.

If you bought this product with that UPC number and Best Buy dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away after double bagging them, in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these sandwiches.

If you ate these sandwiches, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill with flu-like symptoms, but listeriosis can cause premature label, stillbirth, miscarriage, and infection in the newborn. If you have eaten these sandwiches and have been ill, see your doctor.