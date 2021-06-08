Clio Snacks Yogurt Bars Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Clio Snacks is voluntarily recalling three flavors of their Clio Snacks Yogurt Bars for possible foreign material contamination. These products were sold at Costco stores. The contamination is very small metallic fragments that can pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The Clio Snacks Yogurt bars that are recalled include Clio Snacks Mixed Berry & Peach Less Sugar, sold in 16 count boxes. The UPC number printed on the label is 854021008220. The range of expiration dates is from February 14, 2021 (2/14/2021) to July 11, 2021 (7/11/21). Also recalled is Clio Snacks Vanilla & Strawberry Minis, sold in 24 count packages. The UPC number for that product isn 854021008138. And the expiration date range is February 21, 2021 (2/21/2021) to July 4, 2021 (7/4/2021). Finally, Clio Snacks Vanilla & Strawberry, sold in 16 count packages, is recalled. The UPC number printed on the package is 854021008022. And the range of expiration dates is February 14, 2021 (2/14/2021) to May 9, 2021 (5/9/2021).

Please check your home to see if you have any of these recalled products. If you do, do not eat them. You can throw the products away in a double wrapped or double bagged package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. You can contact the company with proof of purchase for reimbursement in the form of a coupon.