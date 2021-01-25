Clover Leaf Sardines Recalled For Possible Botulism Contamination

by

Clover Leaf Seafoods in Canada is recalling Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets in two flavors because they may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which produce the toxin botulism. A tiny amount of that toxin can kill an adult. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled products are Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets – Garlic & Chive in Oil, packaged in 106 gram containers. The UPC number on the product is 0 61362 46008 6, and the codes are 0170CBXP 2025 JN 18 and 0204CBXP 2025 JL 22. Also recalled is Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets – Smoked Jalapeño in Oil, packaged in 106 gram containers. The UPC number on that product is 0 61362 46009 3, and the codes on the package are 0171CBXP 2025 JN 19, 0218CBXP 2025 AU 05, and 0307CBXS 2025 NO 02.

These items were sold in Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold nationally at the retail level. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

Check to see if you have these items in your home. If you do, do not eat them. Throw them away after first double bagging them. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight lid so other people can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of botulism food poisoning include facial paralysis, loss of expression, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in the sound of the voice. Eventually a person affected by this toxin will stop breathing. An antidote is available but it must be administered in a hospital as soon as possible.