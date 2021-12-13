Coca Cola and Minute Maid Beverages Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Coca Cola and Minute Maid beverages are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, according to news reports and a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was posted on the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support memorandum. This contamination poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. There is no word on whether or not any injuries have been reported.

The Defense Commissary Agency has posted this recall to all of its stores. The recalled items are Coca Cola and Sprite products that are in 12 ounce 12-pack fridge packs. They include Coca-Cola with date code AUG 1522 WM B and date code AUG 1522 WM C, and Sprite with the date code AUG 1522 WM B. The items were distributed in the Southeastern states of the U.S. This recall was issued on November 24, 2021. The notice did not state what the foreign material is.

Another beverage recall is for Minute Maid products because they may contain metal fragments, more specifically and allegedly metal bolts or washers. This also poses a choking and injury hazard.

These recalled products include Berry Punch with dates codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP with batch numbers 0010323455 and 0010259344, Strawberry Lemonade has the date code Jan0322 NP and the batch 0010259346. And Fruit Punch has the date code Jan0522 NP and the batch number 0010323454. All of these items are packaged in 59 ounce containers. These items have an expiration date of January 2022.

Those Minute Maid items were sold in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, and Maine. This recall started on November 10, 2021.

There is no information about either of these recalls on the FDA recall page. If you bought any of these Coca Cola and Minute Maid products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back o the store where you bought them for a full refund.