Crazy Fresh Veggie Pizza Recalled For Undeclared Soy

Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Crazy Fresh Veggie Pizza under the Cozy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to or highly sensitive to soy could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these pizzas.

The recalled products are Crazy Fresh Veggie Pizza and Quick & Easy Veggie Pizza that are packaged in 6.2 ounce clear clam shell containers. These pizzas were sold in grocery stores in these states: Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The recalled pizzas have sell by dates of April 20, 2021 (04/20/21) through May 4, 2021 (05/04/21).

This recall was started after the company’s crust supplier notified Russ Davis Wholesale of the undeclared soy allergen. If you purchased either of these two pizza brands and are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Food allergies can arise at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms of an allergy to soy include skin flushing, tingling in the mouth, hives, eczema (itchy, scaly skin), swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, or other body parts, wheezing, a runny nose, or difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.