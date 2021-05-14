Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizer Recalled for the Presence of Methanol

by

Dibar Nutricional S. de R.L. De CV is voluntarily recalling 27 lots of Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizer because it contains methanol, or wood alcohol, that is not declared on the label. Hand sanitizers cannot contain methanol because it poses a poisoning hazard through consuming the product, and through absorption through the skin. No adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the use of this recalled item.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in poisoning that can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, coma, seizures, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. All people who use this product on their hands are at risk. Bur young people who accidentally ingest this product, and others who drink it as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

This product is used as a hand sanitizer to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The general information about the recalled products is Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizer that is packaged in 8 ounce bottles with UPC number 8-53090-00301-3, and in 16 ounce bottles with UPC number 8-53090-00302-0. The company is also recalling 2 lots of ProtectoRx Hand Sanitizer that is packaged in 2 ounce bottles with lot number LDHSN050720, and 16 ounce bottles with lot number LDHSN050820.

A chart with more details about each product, including the expiration date and best by dates, can be found at the FDA web site. These lots were distributed to S.E.N.D. LLC and its customers, and in Puerto Rico through PR TRADING LLC. Testing by the firm revealed the presence of methanol. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizer recalled products, do not use them. You can dispose of them according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have had an adverse reaction after using one of these products, see your doctor. You can then report it to the FDA using their MetWatch Adverse Event Reporting Portal.