Dole Fresh Blueberries Recalled For Possible Cyclospora Contamination

Dole Fresh Blueberries are being voluntarily recalled for possible Cyclospora contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. Dole is working closely with public health officials to try to solve this issue.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that has contaminated fresh fruit and other types of produce every summer in the United States for the past several years. This parasite is endemic to tropical regions of the globe.

The parasite causes symptoms of abdominal pain, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, body aches, fatigue, and most characteristically, explosive and unpredictable diarrhea that can recur for months. In the past, foods recalled for cyclospora contamination include basil, bagged salads, raspberries, cilantro, and mesclun lettuce.

You can see the UPC numbers of the recalled items, the pack out date, and lot code of the recalled Dole fresh blueberries at the FDA web site. The blueberries were packed in a variety of clamshell packaging. The product code is located on the top label of the clamshell, and is a series of numbers printed by inkjet in black. Depending on where these numbers are printed, they may cover the wording on the label.

The blueberries were distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York, and Wisconsin, and were also distributed in Alberta and British Columbia in Canada. No other Dole products are affected by this recall. Only Dole fresh blueberries with the exact UPC and lot code combinations identified in the recall notice are affected.

If you bought these blueberries with those numbers, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you have eaten these blueberries and have been ill with the symptoms of cyclosporiasis, see your doctor. You may have to ask for the test for this infection because doctors do not routinely order it.