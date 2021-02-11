Dole Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Recalled For Allergens

by

Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling two lot codes of Dole Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad it because it may contain wheat and tree nuts, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat and/or tree nuts or who has celiac disease could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Dole Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salat Kit that has the UPC number 0-71430-00034-2 printed on the package. The best if used by date for this product is 02-11-21. And the recalled lot codes are W02702A and W02702B.

The dressing and topping kit designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of this salad. The product lot code and Best if Used By date are on the upper right corner of each bag. The UPC number is printed on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag.

This product was distributed in Ohio, New York, and Wisconsin at the retail level. No other Dole products are included in this recall.

If you bought this product with those specific UPC numbers, lot codes, and best if used by date, and cannot eat wheat and/or tree nuts, do not eat it. Throw the product away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.