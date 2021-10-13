Don’t Use Some artnaturals Scent Free Hand Sanitizers, Says FDA

by

Don’t use some certain artnaturals scent free hand sanitizers, because they may contain unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants, the FDA said in a press announcement. Artnaturals hand sanitizers products have been added to the list of hand sanitizers that consumers should not use. The products in question contain the label “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248.” The FDA did not supply any more information about the products, including when and where they were sold, lot numbers or UPC numbers, or product package sizes.

Artnaturals has allegedly not responded to multiple FDA attempts to discuss the contaminated products. According to the FDA, they will not identify the manufacturer, address possible recalls, or the scope of the contamination. As of October 4, 2021, the FDA is urging consumers not to use these products.

Benzene may cause cancer in humans. Animal studies show that acetaldehyde may cause cancer in humans and can cause serious illness or death. And acetal can irritate the upper respiratory tract, eyes, and skin. The exact risk of using hand sanitizers containing these chemicals is not known, but the FDA says that consumers should not use these contaminated products.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA let companies that didn’t typically manufacture these products make them. In the past year, there have been dozens of recalls issued for hand sanitizer products that were contaminated with everything from wood alcohol to benzene. The FDA has issued tips about how to safely use hand sanitizers during the pandemic.

If you purchased these products, stop using them immediately and discard them. You should take them to your county or city’s toxic waste disposal collection site. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

If you did use these artnaturals scent free hand sanitizers products and have experienced any adverse health effects, see your doctor. You should then report the problems to the FDA using their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.