Durisan Is Expanding Their Recall of Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer

Durisan is expanding their recall of an antimicrobial hand sanitizer for possible Burkholderia contaminas contamination. The previous recall was for possible Burkholderia cepacia complex and Ralstonia pickettii contamination. The recall now includes products that have not yet expired. This issue was again discovered during a routine audit. No reports of adverse reactions or consumer complaints have been reported to the company to date.

The product is applied topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin when soap and water aren’t available. Use of hand sanitizer contaminated with Burkholderia contaminans, a pathogen of low virulence, can range from no reaction to a possible infection in a person with a hand wound or scrapes. People with compromised immune systems are most at risk.

The hand sanitizer is packaged in sizes that range from 18 mL credit cards, to bottles sized in 118, 236, 300 and 550 mL, and 1000 mL wall mounted dispenser refills. You can see the volume, package size, UPC numbers, and NDC numbers, along with the long list of lot numbers of the recalled products, at the FDA web site. These product all have a 24-month expiration.

If you purchased any of these products, do not use them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid after double bagging them, or the them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund, or contact Durisan to return it.

Any adverse reactions should be reported to your doctor. Then, you can file a report with the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System, either online or through fax or regular mail.