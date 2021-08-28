Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kit Recall For Possible Listeria Updated

by

The Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kit recall in Canada has been updated with more products, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Nine more products have been added to the recall. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling company is Curation Foods.

These salads were distributed in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and may have been distributed nationally at the retail level. These newly recalled items were identified during the CFIA’s food safety investigation.

The recalled products include Curation Foods/Eat Smart Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled) sold in 907 gram packages. The UPC number is to be determined, and the codes are 2 0 B 221, AUG 24 2021, and 2021 AU 24. Also recalled is Eat Smart Chili-Lime Crunch (Croquante chili et lime) Chopped Salad Kit in 283 gram packages. The UPC number is 7 09351 30339 5, and the codes are AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 B 221.

The following products are all Eat Smart brand. They include Homestyle Ranch (Ranch comme à la maison) Chopped Salad Kit sold in 283 gram packages, with UPC number 7 09351 30342 5 and codes AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221.

Hot Honey (Miel épicé) Chopped Salad Kit is recalled, sold in 311 gram packages. The UPC number is 7 09351 30354 8 and the codes are AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221. Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta Mexicaine) Chopped Salad Kit is recalled. It is sold in 283 gram packages. The UPC number is 7 09351 30335 7 and the codes are AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221.

Finally, Eat Smart Salt & Vinegar (Sel et vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit is recalled. It is in 283 gram packages, with UPC number 7 09351 30356 2 and codes AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221. Southwest (Sudouest) Chopped Salad Kit in 283 gram containers is recalled. The UPC number is 7 09351 30165 0 and the codes are AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221. Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit in 567 gram packages is recalled. The UPC number is 7 09351 30204 6 and the codes are AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 B 221. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

You should clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items.