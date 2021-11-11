Ellenos Mango Greek Yogurt Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Ellenos Mango Greek Yogurt is being recalled for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt of Federal Way, Washington.

The product was sold in Oregon and Washington through select retail stores. The recalled item is Ellenos Mango Greek Yogurt that is packaged in 16 ounce cups. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 57290 00612 6. The best before date of 11/28/2021 (November 28, 2021) is printed on the blue foil seal. This item is refrigerated. The product is in a clear plastic container with a blue foil seal as a lid. The front panel display has blue lettering on it. No other Ellenos yogurt products of any other size or similarity are affected by this recall.

This recall was started because the company discovered that a few of the cups contained dark brown puree instead of the bright yellow mango puree. An internal investigation revealed that the mango cups were inadvertently used and packed with pumpkin yogurt. The mango yogurt cup label does not list egg as an ingredient and does not have the appropriate allergen statement.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.