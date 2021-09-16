Erie Frozen Fully Cooked Diced Chicken Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Erie Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Erie Meat Products Ltd.

The recalled product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and may have been sold nationally. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and establishments such as restaurants, hospitals, cafeterias, hotels, and nursing homes should not sell or serve this product.

The recalled chicken has no brand name. It is Erie Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken that is sold in 4.54 kg (2 x 2.27 kg) packages. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 29810 93710 4, and the best before date is April 28, 2022.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA has launched a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified through recall warnings.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by the pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Those at higher risk for serious complications from this infection include the elderly, the very young, people with chronic illnesses, and those with compromised immune systems. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth with this infection, even though their illness may seem like the flu. If you have eaten this product and have been ill, see your doctor.