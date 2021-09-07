European Butcher Bacon Chuncks Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

European Butcher Bacon Chuncks are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is European Butcher.

This product was sold in Ontario at the retail, or consumer, level. The recalled product is European Butcher Bacon Chuncks that were sold in variable size packages, usually around 200 grams in size. The UPC number on the product is variable. The batch number on the product label is 30210. And the best before dates stamped on the label are OC.15.21 and OC.22.21 (October 15, 2021 and October 22, 2021).

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has started a food safety investigation to try to solve how this contamination happened, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this occurs, the recalls will be posted at the CFIA web page. The government is ensuring that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased European Butcher Bacon Chuncks with those best by dates and that batch number, do not eat it even if you plan to cook it thoroughly. You can throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at temperatures below 40°F (4.44°C) and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.