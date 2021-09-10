European Butcher Chuncks Recall For Listeria Monocytogenes Updated

by

The European Butcher Chuncks recall in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been updated to include another product, Smoked Side Bacon Slices. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these two items. The recalling company is European Butcher.

These products were sold in Ontario at the consumer level. This new recall was issued as a result of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) investigation.

The recalled products are European Butcher Bacon Chuncks that are sold in variable size packages, usually around 200 grams. The UPC number on the label is variable. The code on the product is Batch #30210 and all best before dates are recalled. The newly recalled product is European Butcher Smoked Side Bacon Slices that are also sold in variable size packages. The UPC number is variable. And the code on the product is Batch #30210. All best before dates are recalled.

More products may be recalled as the investigation continues. This European Butcher Chuncks recall may be updated again. If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first, since there is a possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away after first double bagging them, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean out your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning.

If you ate these products monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.