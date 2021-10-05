European Butcher Smoked Pork Hock Recalled For Listeria

by

European Butcher Smoked Pork Hock is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is an update of two other food recall warnings about the same company’s products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is European Butcher.

The product was sold in Ontario at the consumer level. The recalled item is European Butcher Smoked Pork Hock that is packaged in variable size packages that are all about 250 grams. The UPC number printed on the label is variable. And the code on the product is Batch #33228. All best before dates on this product are included in the recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it because of the potential for cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container, or you can take it back o the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should clean your refrigerator or freezer with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this item and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, which are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even though their illness is mild. If you do start feeling sick, call your doctor.