Farm Boy Gluten Free Fresh Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli Recalled

by

Farm Boy Gluten Free Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli is being recalled in Canada because it contains gluten. Anyone who is allergic to that protein, is gluten intolerant, or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Farm Boy Company, Inc.

This product was sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled item is Farm Boy Gluten Free Fresh Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli that is packaged in 300 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 08912 02032 7. And the code on the product is E070921. The best by date for this ravioli is 081621 (August 16, 2021).

If you bought Farm Boy Gluten Free Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli and cannot consume gluten for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Celiac disease is an abnormal immune response to the gluten protein. This disease damages the small intestine. Symptoms of celiac disease or gluten intolerance include diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, unexplained weight loss, bloating, gas, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Over time, these patients can develop anemia, loss of bone density, joint pain, and nervous system injury. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.