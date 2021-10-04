FDA Seized Spices at Lyden Spice Corp. in Florida for Insanitary Conditions

by

The FDA seized spices at Lyden Spice Corporation in Florida for being held under insanitary conditions, according to a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service conducted the seizure of the spices and food additive products, which were allegedly exposed to widespread rodent infestation along with live and dead insects.

The seizure was completed on October 1, 2021 at Lyden Spice Corporation in Miami, Florida. The products include more than 25,000 boxes and bags of bulk ready-to-eat spices and food additives, and included monosodium glutamate, crushed red chili, and sesame seeds.

Janet Woodcock, M.D., Acting FDA Commissioner, said in a statement, The FDA plays a critical role in safeguarding the U.S. food supply and helping to ensure that our food is not contaminated at any point during its journey along the supply chain. We take our responsibility seriously and will continue to take action against those who threaten the safety and quality of the products we regulate as a necessary step to protect the public health and the safety of Americans. The widespread insanitary conditions found at the Lyden Spice Corporation are disturbing and won’t be tolerated.”

The FDA complaint was filed on behalf of the agency in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The agency alleges that the food products at the company’s facility are adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and requested that the products be condemned and forfeited to the United States.

The complaint alleges that an inspection of the corporations’ facility conducted between June 8 and June 28, 2021 revealed insanitary conditions. Inspectors allegedly found “rodent feces too numerous to count on and around pallets with containers of food, evidence of rodent gnawing and urine on food containers, and rodent nesting material between food pallets.” Investigators also allegedly found live and dead insects on food packaging and apparent bird droppings in the food storage area.