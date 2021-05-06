Fig Spread Recalled in Canada Because It May Contain Stones

by

Several varieties of fig spread are being recalled in Canada because the product may contain foreign material in the form of stones, according to a Canadian Food Inspection Agency notice. The presence of stones presents a choking and mouth injury hazard. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The fig spread was distributed in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. The recalling company is W.T. Lynch Foods Limited.

The recalled brands of fig spread include Earl’s, sold in 5 kg containers, with UPC number 0 006280 234131 6 and these codes stamped on the product: 010160, 010420, 011600, 011820, or 012110. Also recalled is Recipe brand, packaged in 1.5 liter containers. The UPC number for that product is 1 006280 238381 8, and the codes printed on the product packaging are 010130, 010550, or 012370. Woolrich brand is also recalled, sold in 23 kg containers. There is no UPC number on this product. The codes that are stamped on the packaging are 010500, 020500, 030500, 012040, 022040, 012790, 022790, 032790, 013210, 023210, or 033210. Finally, Woolrich Fig Spread with Balsamic Vinegar is recalled. That product is packaged in 23 kg containers. There is no UPC number stamped on this product. The codes on this recalled item are 010940, 012060, or 012980.

If your company purchased any of these products, do not eat it and do not serve or sell them to anyone. Return it to your vendor or the place of purchase for a full refund.