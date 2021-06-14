FreshPet Select Small Dog Beef & Egg Dog Food Recalled For Salmonella

by

Freshpet Inc. is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Freshpet Select Small Dog Beef & Egg Dog Food for possible Salmonella contamination. This lot was supposed to be destroyed, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7, 2021 to June 10, 2021. There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions reported to the company to date in association with this issue.

No other Freshpet products or lot codes are affected by this recall. These products may have been sold at Publix supermarkets in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, and at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California. Most of the dog food was intercepted at retailer distribution warehouses and was not delivered to retail stores.

The recalled item is FreshPet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe that is packaged in 1 pound bags. The sell by date of 10/30/21 L2 is stamped on the package. The UPC number is 627975012939, and the lot code is 1421FBP0101.

Salmonella can sicken dogs eating this product. Symptoms may include lethargy, diarrhea which may be bloody, fever, and vomiting. Infected but otherwise health dogs can be carriers and can infect other animals or people. If your dog has been ill, see your veterinarian.

People can get sick from contaminated pet food in several ways. Dogs can shed the bacteria in their feces, which can contaminate their coats and the surrounding environment. Or if a person handles the food and doesn’t wash their hands properly, they could get sick. Human symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody.

If you purchased this dog food, stop feeding it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so other animals can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product. And disinfect your pet’s bowls and any containers that may have held the pet food before reffilling them.