Frontera Ground Beef Taco Skillet Sauce Recalled For Allergen

Frontera Ground Beef Taco Skillet Sauce is being recalled in Canada for mustard, which is one of the official food allergens in that country, that is not declared on the label as required by law. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Conagra Brands Canada Inc. The sauce was sold nationally at the retail level.

The recalled product is Frontera Ground Beef Taco Skillet Sauce with Mild Red Chile & Cumin that is packaged in 217 mL containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 04183 12170 7. All best by dates from March 7, 2021 (MAR 072021) up to and including July 18, 2022 (JUL 182022) are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to mustard, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting an investigation and more products may be recalled. If this happens they will post the notices on their web site.

Allergies, especially food allergies, can begin at any time in life with no warning. Allergic symptoms to mustard include itching, skin rash, hives, wheezing, nasal congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, swelling of the face, tongue, throat, and lips, and feeling dizzy or lightheaded. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.