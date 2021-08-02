Frozen Mangoes Associated With Hepatitis A Outbreak Recalled

by

Frozen mangoes associated with a hepatitis A outbreak in Canada are being recalled. At least three people in Quebec and Ontario are sick. The mangoes were sold in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, and may have been sold nationally. The recalling firm is Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Inc.

The recalled items include Nature’s Touch frozen mangoes that are packaged in 2 kg packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 73668 00180 7 and the best before date is 2022 NO 09. Also recalled is Compliments Mango Mania (frozen) in 600 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 55742 50430 9, and the best before dates are 2022 NO 10 and 2022 DE 18.

Irresistibles Mango Chunks (frozen) are also recalled. That product is in 600 gram containers, and the UPC number is 0 59749 87600 1. Those mangoes are best before 2022 NO 10. Finally, President’s Choice Mango chunks (frozen) in 600 gram packages are recalled. That UPC number is 0 60383 99387 0 and the best before dates are 2022 NO 06 and 2022 NO 10.

This recall was triggered by lab results conducted during the foodborne illness outbreak investigation. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens more recalls will be posted at the CFIA web site. The CFIA is also making sure that the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

If you purchased any of those recalled products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you have eaten any of these products within the last two weeks, contact your healthcare provider to see if you should be vaccinated against the virus. If it has been more than two weeks, monitor your health for the symptoms of a hepatitis A infection, which include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, dark urine, light stools, and jaundice, and see your doctor if they appear.