Fullei Fresh Bean Sprouts and Soy Sprouts Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Fullei Fresh Bean Sprouts and Soy Sprouts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This company had a similar recall in 2019. Both conventionally grown and organic sprouts are included in this recall. No other products are affected as they are grown and packed in segregated departments. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling company is Fullei Fresh.

The recalled items are Fullei Fresh Bean Sprouts and Fullei Fresh Soy Sprouts. The conventional bean sprouts are sold in 5 pound bulk packages, 10 pound bulk packages, and 8 ounce retail packs. Organic beans sprouts are sold in 5 pound bulk and 4 ounce retail packs. Soy sprouts are sold in 5 pound bulk and 10 pound bulk packages. The lot numbers of these recalled items are numbers conescutively between 251 and 271. They were harvested and shipped to distributors between September 14 and October 5, 2021.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them. You can throw them away in a double bagged or sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill this pathogen. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items.

If you ate these sprouts, watch for symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. Symptoms are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea, and can include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, and muscle aches. Pregnant women can suffer serious consequences with this infection, including stillbirth and miscarriage, even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.