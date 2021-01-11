by

Fusion Health is ordered to stop selling Covid-19 Vitamin D products by the U.S. Department of Justice,. Two other companies also owned by Matthew Ryncarz, Vitality LLC doing business as Pharm Origins, and Fusion Ionz LLC doing business as Pharm Origins, are included in the complaint. These companies allegedly sold and distributed products that the defendants claimed would “cure, mitigate, or treat COVID-19 and other diseases.”

Several products were sold that supposedly contained Vitamin D3, such as “Immune Shot,” “Immune Boost,” and “Core.” None of these products are generally recognized as safe and effective by qualified experts, according to the complaint.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Daniel J. Feith said in a statement, “The Department of Justice will not allow individuals to take advantage of consumers during a public health emergency by making unproven claims about unapproved drugs to profit from public panic. We will continue to work closely with the Food and Drug Administration to halt such conduct.”

FDA Chief Counsel Stacy Amin said, ““Americans expect and deserve medical treatments that have been scientifically proven to be safe and effective. Making claims that unproven drugs can cure or prevent diseases, including COVID-19, places consumers’ health at risk. We remain committed to pursuing and taking swift action against those who attempt to subvert the regulatory functions of the FDA by repeatedly disregarding the law and distributing unapproved products.”

According to the complaint, the defendants violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) by introducing unapproved new drugs into interstate commerce. These disease-related claims, according to the complaint, lack support from any well-controlled clinical studies or other credible scientific evidence.

Ryncarz and his company, Fusion Health, pleaded guilt on September 29 ,2020 in a separate but related criminal case. In that case, Ryncarz admitted that labeling for his “Immune Shot” product falsely claimed it would lower the risk of contracting Covid-19 and that the product was misbranded under the FDCA.