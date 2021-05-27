Giant Eagle Chicken Street Taco Kits Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Giant Eagle Chicken Street Taco Kit is being recalled for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serous allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Giant Eagle, Inc.

The recalled item is Giant Eagle Chicken Street Taco Kits. The sell by dates are through May 28, 2021 (05/28/21) that are stamped on the product. The PLU number 56598 is located in the upper right corner of the item’s scale tag. These taco kits were sold in the prepared foods department of Giant Eagle and Market District stores that are located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and Indiana.

Giant’s Eagle’s supplier partner, Reser’s Fine Foods, told the company about this issue. The product was missing the egg allergen declaration in chipotle crema, which is one of the ingredients in the kit.

If you are allergic to egg and purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. You can also take a qualifying receipt to the store for a refund. Giant Eagle has initiated a consumer recall telephone notification process, which uses purchase data and numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database.