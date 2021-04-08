Glutenull Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Glutenull Bakery of Pork Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, is recalling Glutenull Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The GLutenull Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies were sold in Washington and Oregon in retail stores such as Whole Foods Market and Market of Choice. The cookies were packaged in a clear plastic clamshell container with a paper sleeve. The package size is net weight 11 ounces (320 grams). The UPC number printed on the label is 628451529132. All lots of this product with expiration dates of June 10, 2021 (06/10/2021), up to and including August 20, 2021 (08/20/2021) are recalled.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the vegan chocolate used to make the cookies had traces of milk proteins. This happened because of cross-contamination at the chocolate supplier’s facility. The packaging for the cookies did not include the “may contain milk” statement. Glutenull Bakery is now making their own vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, HAACP certified in house chocolate to eliminate the possibility of cross contamination.

If you bought these cookies and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.