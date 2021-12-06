Golden Maple Chicken Bologna Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Golden Maple Chicken Bologna is being recalled for lack of inspection. The product was imported from Canada into the United States and was not reinspected at the border. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Erie Meat Products Ltd. the importer of record in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

The fully cooked chicken bologna items were imported on or around November 15, 2021. The recalled product is 24 pound cases that each contain 12 two pound vacuum packaged packages of Golden Maple Chicken Bologna. The product code that is stamped on the container is 91203. The best before dates for this product that are printed on the box are 2023-APR-13 (April 13, 2023), 2023-APR-18 (April 18, 2023), and 2023-MAY-03 (May 3, 2023).

The bologna packages do not have the USDA mark of inspection. Each box has the Canada establishment seal “713.” The items were shipped to correctional institutions in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance of imported products. The government is conducting recall effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying its customers about this recall and to make sure the product is no longer available.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in institutional freezers. Please check your freezers carefully to see if you have this product. If you do, do not serve it. You can throw the bologna away in a sealed package, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.