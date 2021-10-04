Greenhead Lobster Meat Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Greenhead Lobster meat in various forms is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Greenhead Lobster Products of Bucksport, Maine.

About 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat is recalled. The recalled products are Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat in two pound portioned clear plastic bags. The best if used by dates are 5/10/23, 6/8/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23,6/15/23, 6/17/23, 6/23/23, 6/28/23, and 8/3/23. Also recalled is Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat in 1 pound portioned clear bags. The best if used by date is 6/22/23. Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat, in 2 pound portioned clear bags is recalled. The best if used by dates for that product are 5/10/23, 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23, 8/3/23, 8/24/23, and 8/25/23.

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat in 2 pound portioned clear bags is recalled. The best if used by dates are 6/17/23, 6/22/23, and 6/23/23. Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat in 10.3 ounce portioned printed bags, with best if used by dates of 5/10/23, 6/9/23, and 6/10/23 are recalled. Finally, Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws, in 3 pound portioned clear bags, is recalled. The best if used by dates for that product are 6/8/23 and 6/15/23. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

These products were distributed to wholesalers in Maine and New Hampshire who then distributed the lobster nationwide. The potential for contamination was revealed after routine sampling program by the company revealed the presence of the pathogen. No other Greenhead Lobster products are affected by this recall.

If you bought any of the recalled frozen Greenhead Lobster meat items, do not eat them. You can return the lobster to the store where you bought it, or throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for people to get sick. Pregnant women, the elderly, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system are most likely to get sick from this pathogen.