Guan’s Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Guan’s Mushrooms is recalling their enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Guan’s Enoki Mushrooms are a product of China. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The Guan’s Enoki Mushrooms are packaged in 200 gram (7.05 ounce) clear plastic packages with the description “Enoki Mushrooms” printed in English, Korean, and French on the front. The Guan’s logo is also on the front of the package. On the back of the package, the UPC number 810023170303 is printed. The product code, stamped on the front bottom of the package, is RY3428A or RY3434A. The product is shipped in a white cardboard box that contains 25 pieces of 200 mg each. The box has Guan’s logo in blue and the same product codes.

These enoki mushrooms were distributed from California, New York, and Pennsylvania through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide. The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the 200 gram package of Enoki mushrooms. The distribution of this product has been suspended.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them, because of the potential of cross-contamination and insufficient heating that may not destroy the pathogen. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double-bagging them, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator or pantry or wherever you stored these Guan’s enoki mushrooms with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate Guan’s enoki mushrooms with those identifying numbers, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill with what seems like the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and infection in the newborn. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.