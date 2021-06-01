Guan’s Seafood Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

California Terra Garden of Commerce, California, is recalling all case of its 150 gram packages of Guan’s Seafood Mushrooms, another name for enoki mushrooms, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The Guan’s Seafood Mushrooms have been imported from China. They were distributed from California through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by California Health Department revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one package of the Seafood mushrooms. Distribution of the product has been suspended.

The mushrooms are packaged in a 150 gram (5.3 ounce) clear plastic package with the description “Seafood Mushroom” in English and French, and the Guan’s logo on the front. The Guan’s logo is printed on the front of the package. At the back, the UPC number is stamped on the product: 859267007501. And the product code, 3460, is at the back top right of the package.

If you purchased these Guan’s Seafood Mushrooms, in that size, with those identifying numbers, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it because of the possibility of cross-contamination or under cooking. You can throw the mushrooms away after first double bagging them, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness this pathogen causes, can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms can include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be very careful to avoid this infection because it can cause stillbirth, miscarriage, premature labor, and infection in the newborn. If you have eaten this product and have been ill, call your doctor.