Hayter’s Farm Onion and Parsley Turkey Burgers Recalled For Wheat

Hayter’s Farm Onion and Parsley Turkey Burgers are being recalled in Canada for wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The recalling company is Hayter’s Turkey Products Inc. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this item.

The recalled item is Hayter’s Farm Onion and Parsley Turkey Burgers that are packaged in 450 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 6 78836 32115 8, and the best before date for this product is Best Before 2021 AL 19. The burgers were sold in Ontario at the consumer level.

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting an investigation and may recall more products. If this happens the government will post the recalls on the CFIA web page. The CFIA is also making sure that the company is removing this recalled product from the marketplace so it is no longer available for purchase.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.