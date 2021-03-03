Health Alert: Greater Omaha Packing Ground Beef For E. coli O157:H7

by

USDA has issued a public health alert for Greater Omaha Packing ground beef for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available in stores for consumers to buy. No confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue.

The raw ground beef was produced by Greater Omaha Packing on January 14, 2021. It was further processed into ground beef and was sold by Art’s Food Market in Sandwich, Illinois. The item is a 2 pound (approximately) tray that contains raw ground beef labeled with a retail label with “PACKED” dates ranging from January 28, 2021 through January 31, 2021. It was only sold at that single location in Illinois.

The problem was discovered when Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc. found that they had inadvertently distributed product associated with a sample that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. Throw it away by first double wrapping or double bagging it. Put it into a secure garbage can with a tight lid so other people and animals can’t access it. You can also take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate any of the ground beef, the symptoms of and E. coli O157:H7 infection include dehydration, nausea, vomiting, a mild fever, nausea, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody or watery. Symptoms usually start three to four days after eating food contaminated by this bacteria.

All ground meat products should be handled carefully. Cook all ground beef and pork to 160°F and measure that temperature with a food thermometer. All ground poultry should be cooked to 165°F. Clean all surfaces that may have come into contact with raw meats with soap and water. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling any raw ground meat.