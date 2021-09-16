HEB Jumbo Stuffed Shells Recalled For Foreign Material

by

HEB Jumbo Stuffed Shells is being recalled because the product may contain foreign material in the form of hard or sharp metal pieces. This could pose a choking or injury hazard. H-E-B was notified of four customer complaints. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have occurred. Anyone who is concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider. The recalling company is Seviroli Foods Inc. of Bellmawr, New Jersey.

The recalled item is HEB Jumbo Stuffed Shells that are packaged in 22 ounce (1 pound 6 ounces or 624 gram) plastic bags. The bags have an orange top and bottom strip and the words “Jumbo Stuffed Shells” and “Jumbo Shells filled with creamy ricotta and Romano cheese” are in white on a brown background in the center of the bag above a picture of the product. The item number of this product is 796702 and the UPC number that is printed on the label is 041220771110. The lot code on this item is 2 1208, and the sell by date is 07/27/22 (July 27, 2022).

The lot code is located on the back of the back upper left corner. Anyone who purchased this product is urged not to consume it. You can throw the stuffed shells away after first double bagging them. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.