Hempstead FoodService Pork Chops Recalled For Allergens

by

Hempstead Foodservice of Hempstead, New York, is recalling about 972 pounds of pork chops because they are misbranded and contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The product actually contains hydrolyzed soy protein. That means that anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The recalled product is heat-treated fresh pork chops that were produced on various dates ranging from April 6, 2021 to April 30, 2021. The recalled product is ten 41 pound cardboard boxes that contain the product that is packed in clear plastic bags. The words “Hempstead Foodservice” are stamped on the box and “Pork Chops” is marked from the list on the side of the box.

These products have the establishment number “EST. 47142” marked inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pork chops were shipped to grocery stores and restaurants in New York. The pork chops are cooked at these retailers and then sold to customers.

The problem was discovered through routine FSIS verification activities. FSIS is concerned that some of these pork chops may be frozen in consumers’ home refrigerators or freezers. If you are allergic to soy, please check your refrigerator or freezer carefully.

Then, if you have these Hempstead Foodservice pork chops, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.