Hepatitis A Exposure at Brady’s Steaks and Seafood in Pascagoula, MS

by

A possible hepatitis A exposure is being investigated at Brady’s Steaks and Seafood restaurant at 3801 Magnolia Street in Pascagoula, Mississippi, according to a news release by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). Two employees worked at that restaurant while potentially infectious with the virus.

Any customer who ate at Brady’s Steaks and Seafood between March 1, 2021 and April 3, 2021 may have been exposed to hepatitis A. The news release did state that at this time there is no indication of ongoing risk associated with the restaurant. The restaurant and management are fully cooperating with MSDH.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a statement, “The risk of transmission of hepatitis A in this situation is likely very low. However, as a precaution, we recommend that anyone who ate food from this restaurant within the last two weeks should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not done so already. All individuals who may have been exposed between March 1 and April 3 should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill.”

It’s too late for anyone who ate there between March 1, 2021 and March 23, 2021 to get a vaccination, since those vaccines are only effective if given within two weeks of exposure. Those people should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they feel sick.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, dark colored urine, and light clay-colored stools. These symptoms can start within 15 to 50 days of infection. People are usually infectious up to two weeks before they know they are sick.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant in the last two weeks can get a hepatitis A vaccine free of charge from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Jackson County Health Department. That location is at 46000 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive in Pascagoula.

The best way to prevent the spread of this virus is to get vaccinated. People should also stay home from school and work if they are sick, and always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and before eating and preparing food.