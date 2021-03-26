Hepatitis A in a Food Worker at Circle K in Orono, Maine

by

The Maine Centers for Disease Control has issued a health advisory about hepatitis A in a food worker at Circle K at 2 Stillwater Avenue in Orono, Maine. That person handled food while infectious on these dates in 2021: March 6 to 9, March 13 to 16, and March 20 to 21.

That means that patrons of that restaurant who ate food at that location or anyone who worked at the restaurant on those dates may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Unfortunately, it’s too late for anyone who was at that facility from March 6 to 9, 2021 to receive the hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination. All those people can do is monitor their health for the symptoms of the infection.

If you were at that restaurant on the other two date ranges, plan to get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of your potential exposure. For people who were there on March 13, that means today or tomorrow. The vaccine is only effective when given within that time frame.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea and vomiting, low grade fever, abdominal pain or discomfort, especially on the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. Other symptoms include clay-colored stool, loss of appetite, dark urine, joint pain, intense itching, and yellowing of the skin and eyes, or jaundice. Symptoms usually begin 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus.

The best way to avoid this infection is to be vaccinated, especially if you work with the public. In addition, if you are sick, particularly with a diarrheal illness, stay home from work and school. And wash your hands with soap and water after caring for someone who is ill, before eating, and before preparing food and drink for others.