Hepatitis A in Roma Sausage and Deli Employee in New York

Hepatitis A has been diagnosed in a Roma Sausage and Deli employee, according to the Oneida County, New York Health Department. That restaurant has two locations in Washington Mills and Utica, New York. The employee worked while infectious and may have exposed people who were patrons of the shops.

The Health Department is alerting anyone who ate tomato pie on March 23, 24, 25 26, 27, 28, 30, 0r 31, 2021 from either of the Roma Sausage and Deli locations about the potential exposure. Anyone who ate the pie there on March 30 or 31 can still get a hepatitis A vaccine, which is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure. You can get a vaccine at the Oneida County Health Department at vaccination clinic on April 13, 2021 or contact your doctor.

Unfortunately, it’s too late for anyone who ate there on March 23 through March 28, 2021 to get a vaccine. All those people can do is monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis, which can appear from 15 to 50 days after exposure; most commonly within four weeks. Those symptoms include yellow skin or eyes (jaundice), lack of appetite, upset stomach, stomach pain, fever, vomiting, dark urine, light colored stools, fatigue, diarrhea, and joint pain.

Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus that spreads through contaminated food and drink, through person-to-person contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces. Casual contact does not spread the virus.

Roma Sausage and Deli has been notified about this potential hepatitis A exposure and management is cooperating with the health department. Follow up inspections will take place.

If you have had hepatitis A in the past or have been vaccinated, you should be immune. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider if you aren’t sure.

The best way to prevent the spread of this virus is to be vaccinated. You should also stay home from work or school if you are sick, especially if you have a diarrheal illness, and wash your hands well with soap and water after using the bathroom, caring for someone who is sick, and before eating or preparing food.