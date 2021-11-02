Herbal Doctor Angelicae Sinensis Ginseng Recalled For Lead and Cadmium

by

Murray Int’l Tarding of Brooklyn, New York is recalling Herbal Doctor Angelicae Sinensis, a type of ginseng, for possible elevated levels of lead and cadmium, two heavy metals. This product is used in Chinese medicine to make a soup. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

Lead and cadmium exposure is a significant public health concern. Exposure to larger amounts of these metals can affect almost every system in the body. Symptoms of lead and cadmium exposure can include abdominal pain, vomiting, irritability, lethargy, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. Infants and young children are affected by chronic exposure that can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ even though the child may not look or act sick.

The recalled product is Herbal Doctor Angelicae Sinensis that was sold in these states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachutes, Connecticut, Washington DC, Virginia, Delaware, Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas at the retail level. The recalled product is packaged in a 16 ounce green plastic bag. The barcode numbers that may be on the product are: 767533-91001, 767533-91005, 767533-91011, 767533-91018, 767533-91019, 767533-91020, 767533-91049, 767533-91050, 767533-91057, 767533-91060, 767533-91062, 767533-91068, 767533-91070, and 767533-91071. This product is also packaged in a clear plastic box that weighs 12 ounces. The barcode for that item is 767533-20097.

The barcodes are on the back of the plastic bag on the bottom right corner. On the box, the barcode is on the back. The recall was initiated after FDA routine sampling revealed elevated levels of lead and cadmium in this product. You can see more pictures of the product at the FDA web site.

If you purchased this item, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You should discard it according to your city or county’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the product.