House-Autry Tartar Sauce Recalled For Possible Spoilage

House-Autry Mills is voluntarily recalling House-Autry Tartar Sauce with certain best by dates for possible spoilage, as a precaution. Several factors can cause food spoilage that makes them unsuitable for consumption, including the presence of spoilage bacteria, light, oxygen, heat, and humidity.

Samples of the product have been sent to two separate labs for confirmation testing, but the company decided to recall products produced from the specific lot received from their co-manufacturer out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is House-Autry Tartar Sauce that is packaged in a 9 ounce bottle. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 73484-60013 4. And the best before dates are: BB 08182021 (located on the top portion of the bottle), BB 08232021 (located on the top portion of the bottle), BB 09162021 (located on the top portion of the bottle), BB 09172021 (located on the top portion of the bottle), BB 09182021 (located on the top portion of the bottle), and BB 09212021 (located on the top portion of the bottle).

If you purchased this product with those best by dates, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t get to it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product.