Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Recalled For Soy and Wheat

Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain soy and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to soy for wheat, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this ice cream. One lot of the product is recalled. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recalling company is Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA). The ice cream is a product of NC State University.

The recalled product is Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream that is packaged in pint containers. The sell by date of September 15, 2022 is stamped on the bottom of the container. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 74336 65079 6. The 8,040 pints of the ice cream were produced starting on September 15, 2021 and the company started distributing them on September 24, 2021 in North Carolina and South Carolina Harris Teeter grocery stores.

The problem was discovered when MVDA was notified by customers that the Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream containers actually contained Cookie Dough Ice Cream. That product is made with soy and wheat that are not listed on the Butter Almond Ice Cream label.

If you purchased this product with that sell by date and UPC number and cannot consume wheat or soy for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.