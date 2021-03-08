Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

by

Hu Products is voluntarily recalling Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks – Sour Goldenberries because some packages may contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of any adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled item is Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks – Sour Goldenberries Product that is packaged in a 4 ounce bag. The UPC number printed on the label is 850180006510. The best by date that is printed on the top right of the back label, is 08/2021, and the lot code is 202891.

This recall was initiated after a consumer contact. The company discovered that the almonds were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. The item was sold in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected by this recall and the recall does not affect products sold in countries other than the United States.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time in the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms of a tree nut allergy include nausea, difficulty swallowing, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, vomiting, itching of the mouth, throat, eyes, or skin, and shortness of breath.