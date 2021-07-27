Huddle House Hepatitis A Employee Diagnosed in Hamilton, Alabama

by

A Huddle House hepatitis A case has been diagnosed in an employee of the restaurant, which is located at 210 River Road in Hamilton, Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). The worker was a food handler who worked there from July 9, 2021 through July 21, 2021. Anyone who ate food there, whether it was dine-in, pickup, or delivery, may have been exposed to the virus.

Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention, ADPH said in a statement, “Adults with hepatitis A may have symptoms that include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice. These symptoms usually resolve within two months of infection. Children less than 6 years of age generally do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Almost all people who get hepatitis A recover completely.”

Unfortunately, it’s too late for a hepatitis A vaccine for anyone who ate there before July 13, 2021, since the vaccination is only effective when given within two weeks of exposure. All those people can do is monitor their health for the symptoms of this illness, which can also include sudden nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, clay-colored stools, dark urine, and a low grade fever.

People who are over the age of 50 and people with liver disease are more at risk for developing serious complications from this infection. Most people do recover completely.

If you have eaten food at Huddle House during that time that the Huddle House hepatitis A employee was working, contact your health care provider, pharmacy, or the Marion County Health Department about getting the vaccine as soon as possible. The best way to prevent the spread of this illness is to get vaccinated. It’s also important to stay home from work or school if you are ill, and always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom and caring for someone who is ill.